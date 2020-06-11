Vic Theatre reopens for in-person screenings

The Vic Theatre is reopening to the public with limited seating and an online concession. (Twitter/@thegirltrish)

The Vic Theatre is reopening after a forced closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting June 12, the theatre is featuring a series of travel-themed films starting with Lost in Paris, a French film directed by Dominique Abel and Fiona Gordon and, The Trip to Greece, a 2020 comedy by Michael Winterbottom.

On June 13 the theatre begins showings of The World Before Your Feet, a documentary about a man’s walking adventures through New York City.

The theatre has limited seating options and an online concession. Tickets can be bought in person no later than 30 minutes before showtime. With COVID-19 restrictions easing in the province, the theatre is one of many Victoria organizations opening its doors with safety precautions and restrictions in place.

The Vic Theatre moved online during the pandemic, streaming films through an online platform with the Victoria Film Festival. Those films can still be watched online at victoriafilmfestival.com.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Precautions being taken, Victoria shows going on so far

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCoronavirusEntertainmentTheatre