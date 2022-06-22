Vic West dock project provides more access to Gorge Waterway

Project doubles popular dock space just in time for summer weather

Swimmers dive into the Gorge Waterway at Banfield Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

With sunshine in the forecast, a popular Victoria swimming and paddle spot will be able to serve more people.

The City of Victoria has expanded the public dock in Banfield Park to give swimmers and paddlers more access to the Gorge Waterway.

The project doubled dock space to reduce crowding, allow for safer deep-water access for swimmers and can accommodate small watercraft access at low tide, with an additional walkway leading to a new five-by-10-metre platform.

The dock also features rescue equipment, two new swim ladders and flip-up dock cleats to temporarily secure kayaks.

“Banfield Park has become one of the most popular spots in Victoria to swim and paddle year-round,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “The expanded dock gives people more room to stay active and safely enjoy this special part of Victoria’s waterfront.”

