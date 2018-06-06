Vic West Street Fest, Point Hope combining on weekend block party

The Uchuck III, a former U.S. navy minesweeper, sits in drydock at the Point Hope Shipyards. As part of Sunday’s (June 10) Vic West Street Fest on Harbour Road, visitors can take a tour of the ship and the shipyard. Don Descoteau/VICTORIA NEWS

Each year when Point Hope Maritime opens to offer tours of the shipyard, the crowds wind up spilling onto Harbour Road. This time around, organizers joined forces with Vic West Street Fest for double the fun.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. this Saturday (June 10) and are expected to draw thousands of visitors to the neighbourhood nestled between downtown and Esquimalt. A day of family fun is in store, with street hockey, local food trucks and live music from Stephanie Greaves and Darcy Phillips on tap.

RELATED: Point Hope Maritime signs deal, hopes to expand

This year, the Uchuck III, a U.S. minesweeper built in 1942, will be open for guests to board, as part of the tour. The sister vessel of Jacques Cousteau’s famed Calypso, and the John Wayne-owned Wild Goose, is currently being serviced at the facility.

The $50-million graving dock project of Point Hope Maritime, a company with a history of servicing vessels on Victoria’s harbour since 1893, is nearing completion.

RELATED: New Victoria graving dock will offer high-paying jobs

Parking for the festivities is limited and a bike valet will be provided. As well, Victoria Harbour Ferries will provide free transport every 15 minutes between the Chinatown dock at the foot of Swift Street and Dockside Landing.

The Point Hope Maritime open house and Vic West Street Fest run from 10 a.m until 3 p.m.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com