The Victoria Police Department is calling on the public for the important task of voting on its annual holiday card.

The children of officers and staff members submitted artwork in the third annual holiday greeting card contest. VicPD whittled down its ream of entries to three and now need the public’s vote.

Vote here until noon on Dec. 5.

