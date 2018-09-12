Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak and ‘judge’ Mena Westhaver, a guest rider on this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock ride, are among those taking part in this year’s Jail and Bail fundraiser event, happening Friday at Hillside Shopping Centre. Photo courtesy Victoria Police Department Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak, left, is among the police officers and other community leaders who will be locked up Friday at Hillside Shopping Centre for the annual Tour de Rock Jail and Bail event. “Judge” Mena Westhaver will be ordering them arounmd as part of the fun fundraiser. File contributed/Victoria Police Department

VicPD chief, other community leaders headed behind bars

Annual Jail and Bail events raise funds for Cops for Cancer’s Tour de Rock

It’s not often you see a police officer behind bars, but Victoria’s senior officers are heading to jail – for a good cause.

Victoria Police Chief Const. Del Manak and Deputy Chief Jason Laidman are two of the ten participants in this Friday’s (Sept. 14) Jail and Bail event at the Hillside Shopping Centre. They will stay locked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise money for the 2018 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock campaign.

Manak has a goal of raising $500, and as of Wednesday had raised $170 on his online campaign. Laidman had raised $75, but had not set a goal.

Other slammer-bound community figures include CTV meteorologist Astrid Braunschmidt, chief medical health officer for Island Health, Dr. Richard Stanwick; Sidney Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen, SD61 superintendent Shelley Green, Westshore RCMP Inspector Todd Preston, Coast Capital Branch managers Jason Bremner and Shawn Corkum, and Celine Hall from Westshore Zumba Latin Party Fitness.

READ MORE: Meet the 2018 Tour de Rock team

Mena Westhaver will once again act as the “judge” and make sure “prisoners” are in line.

“She gets them to do stuff, like last year she brought in a stationary bicycle and made them ride for five minutes, or asked them to make bracelets,” said Diana Zinck, annual giving co-ordinator for the Tour de Rock. “Its’ quite fun.”

Other community members are hosting their own Jail and Bail event, including CFB Esquimalt’s Base Commander Jason Boyd, Formation Chief David Steves and Commodore Angus Topshee, who will be participating on Sept. 18.

For more information, or to make a donation, you can head to tourderock.ca/events. The Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock Island-wide ride runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 5 and makes stops in communities from Port Hardy to Greater Victoria.

Most Read