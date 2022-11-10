VicPD, Royals holding hockey fundraiser for Victoria City Police Athletic Association

Fans will also have a chance to skate with Royals players and VicPD members

The Victoria Royals and Victoria Police Department will be playing hockey this weekend to raise money for the Victoria City Police Athletic Association.

Officers and Royals players will be mixed together and split into two teams for the Sunday game at 1:05 p.m. at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The Victoria City Police Athletic Association is a non-profit organization that supports athletics, academics, art and events in the community.

“We’re extremely grateful for the partnership we have with VicPD and the Victoria City Police Athletic Association,” Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price said. “We all have a mutual interest in serving and supporting the community in our own unique ways, and this charity event is one step in that ongoing process. Special thanks to Const. Cam MacIntyre, Det. Const. Arthur Volk and Const. Mandeep Sohi for their efforts in furthering this partnership and for their huge contribution in planning and executing this event.”

Tickets are available upon entry for a minimum $5 donation.

“I’m looking forward to this tremendous event which will give VicPD officers a chance to share the ice with Victoria Royals players in this awesome one-of-a-kind opportunity to support youth in sport across Greater Victoria,” VicPD Chief Del Manak said. “I’m thankful to the Royals for the opportunity to deepen the connection between VicPD, the Royals and our community.”

There will be an open skate with Royals players and members of the VicPD after the game, but fans will need to bring their own skates.

