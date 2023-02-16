(Black Press Media File Photo)

VicPD seeks public’s help in identifying two suspects

Officers are looking for more information after two people were assaulted

Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a recent assault.

The two suspects were involved in two assaults on the 1200-block of Langley Street around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 12.

VicPD said the suspects left the area on foot.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

