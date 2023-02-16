VicPD seeks public’s help in identifying two suspects

Officers are looking for more information after two people were assaulted

Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a recent assault.

The two suspects were involved in two assaults on the 1200-block of Langley Street around 12:40 a.m. on Feb. 12.

VicPD said the suspects left the area on foot.

Do you recognize these 2 men? They're suspects in a February 16 assault on 2 others that sent 1 of the victims to hospital w serious non-life-threatening injuries. #yyj If so call (250) 995-7654 ext 1 or @VicCrimeStop. | https://t.co/wl6lbceYZz pic.twitter.com/X8k56ysprf — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) February 17, 2023

Investigators are asking anyone with information about these individuals to contact police at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

