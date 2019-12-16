Santa visits with Melissa Doty and her eight-week-old daughter, Brinley, at Victoria General Hospital last year during his annual visit to B.C. hospitals. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria among the five B.C. hospitals Santa will visit Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Santa Claus arrives in style Tuesday at Victoria General Hospital.

Santa and a few helpers from the North Pole will visit five care facilities in the province to bring presents and a little extra holiday cheer to children and their families spending the festive season in hospital.

ALSO READ: Hundreds show their holiday spirit at Santa breakfast in Metchosin

Giving the reindeer a bit of a break before the big day next week, they’ll be travelling in a BC Ambulance Service helicopter to Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Their first stop will be in View Royal at the Victoria General Hospital, followed by the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and stops in Vancouver, Surrey and New Westminster.

Santa will be accompanied by Ray Sims, a BC Emergency Health Services infant transport team paramedic, and Danny Sitnam, president and CEO of Helijet International.

ALSO READ: Over 2,000 pounds of food collected for annual View Royal Fire Santa Run

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Overflowing hampers bring cheer to Sooke families
Next story
Belmont, Royal Bay, Edward Milne high schools smash 10,000 Tonight goals

Just Posted

Victoria among the five B.C. hospitals Santa will visit Tuesday

Transported by BC Ambulance Service, Santa Claus will spread a little extra holiday cheer

Victoria Distillers crafts official cocktail for the Pantone Colour of the Year

Classic Blue is the official colour of the year for 2020

UPDATE: Passenger in hospital after semi-truck rear-end collision

Pat Bay Highway traffic impacted for about two hours Monday

Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat

Environmental, property, engineering and community disruption to blame

Sentencing delayed for escaped Metchosin prisoner

James Lee Busch, 42, will be back in court after creation of Indigenous offenders report

VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

City of Grand Forks apologizes for portraying residents as victims in wake of 2018 floods

The apology also says that buyouts part of infrastructure plan, not flood recovery

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

B.C. couple identified by family as two victims in Gabriola plane crash

“They taught us to be selfless, compassionate giving people…to treat everyone with love and respect”

Fire damages Terrace family’s home 10 days before Christmas

Family is safe, though fire killed two pets early Sunday morning

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Most Read