Victoria amputee among many young people helped by War Amps program

The War Amps, which has run a successful fundraising service through its key tag program since 1946, has played a major role in the life of amputee Ethan Van Tol, pictured here in 2012, left, and 2021. (Courtesy of the War Amps)

The War Amps’ key tag service has been returning owners’ keys and funding Canadian amputees like 17-year-old Ethan Van Tol since 1946.

Van Tol, who grew up in Victoria and received a right artificial limb and support from the War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) program, said he is grateful for the major role War Amps has played in his life.

“They have shown me that an amputation is not a disability, but a place of strength,” he said in a release. “I have always gone forward with confidence, and I believe that the War Amps Champ Program is a huge reason why.”

The key tag service initially served Second World War amputee veterans and has since returned over 1.5 million lost keys to owners. To learn more, visit waramps.ca.

