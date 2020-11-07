Victoria artist hopes painting will boost frontline worker moral

IceBear wants to get copies of his painting into hospitals hardest hit by COVID-19

Local Indigenous artist, IceBear’s latest creation draws attention to the state of the world under COVID-19. (Courtesy of IceBear Studios)

Local Indigenous artist, IceBear, is hoping to get his latest painting into the hospitals of the cities hardest hit by COVID-19.

The painting – COVID-19: Catharsis – is an homage to frontline workers. It is a reflection of the difficult times the world is living in and a reminder of the hope that remains, IceBear said.

The left side of the painting is filled with intricacies, including ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘C18H26ClN3O’ – the chemical formula for hydroxychloroquine, which Donald Trump consistently recommended taking to prevent COVID-19 – without any scientific backing.

“Through it all you have our caregiver and her dedication and devotion to people,” IceBear said, describing the woman in his painting.

He is hoping by depicting COVID-19, the painting will convince naysayers that the virus is real and needs to be treated seriously.

“This is something we can’t see as a general public,” IceBear said. “That has created the opinion that it’s not dangerous or we don’t have to worry about it. I wanted to show exactly what we are combating.”

IceBear’s goal is to get prints of his painting up in hospitals across Canada and the United States. He believes it could serve as a symbol of hope for patients and frontline workers alike.

He emphasized that he isn’t looking to make any money off of his work, but is hoping some donors will help him finance the project.

He is also planning on sending a print to Dr. Bonnie Henry to acknowledge all the work she has done.

A section of the painting’s description reads: “COVID-19: Catharsis is… about shedding the darkness that has surrounded us with increasing fear and suspicion, about realizing there will be an end to all of it and that we will step forward into the light.”

More of IceBear’s work can be found on his website, icebearstudios.com.

