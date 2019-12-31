In 2019 hundreds braved the chilly waters of the Salish Sea for the annual polar bear swim at Esquimalt Lagoon. (Black Press File Photo)

Victoria athletes to kick off New Year’s Day polar plunge at Esquimalt Lagoon

Troy Birtwhistle and Bruce Deacon to perform ceremonial ‘first dive’

Two Greater Victoria athletes will be doing a polar dive at the Esquimalt Lagoon Wednesday to mark the beginning of a new year and a fresh decade.

Victoria HarbourCats former pro player Troy Birtwistle and two-time Olympian Bruce Deacon will be performing the “Ceremonial First Dive” at the New Year’s Day Polar Swim at Esquimalt Lagoon to raise money for the Victoria Women’s Transition House.

READ ALSO: Hundreds brave chilly waters of the Salish Sea to start 2019

“I look forward to it, it will be fun, and it is a great cause,” says a statement from Birtwhistle, who performed the dive once before in 2018.

Deacon, a three-time world track and field champion and GM of the upcoming Pan Am Cross Country Cup, will take the plunge alongside Birtwhistle. Deacon also coaches a high-performance run group for youth athletes.

The swim, hosted by Smart Dolphins IT, will start at noon with a traditional welcome from Darwyn Seaweed of Songhees First Nation and will include a New Year’s Day Levee. Awards will be given out for best costume, first in the water and the fully-immersed contest.

Organizers suggest donating $5 for the swim. Those who donate $30 or more get a commemorative shirt, unlimited chocolate and a reservation under the portable heaters.

READ ALSO: 10 ways to spend New Year’s Day 2020 in Greater Victoria


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Last chance for leaf collection in Saanich approaching

Just Posted

WATCH: Daring TV theft caught on video in Langford

Video shared hundreds of times on social media

“Total jerks” dump living room furniture just south of Mount Douglas Park

Saanich public works crew removed the abandoned items Tuesday afternoon

British Columbia’s population stands at 5.1 million heading into 2020

International migration remains the driving force behind provincial population growth

Victoria athletes to kick off New Year’s Day polar plunge at Esquimalt Lagoon

Troy Birtwhistle and Bruce Deacon to perform ceremonial ‘first dive’

Heading to a party tonight? Consider picking up naloxone

Drug safety tips ahead of New Year’s Eve

VIDEO: Liquor store robbery leads today’s top stories

Watch a selection of our top features for Dec. 31

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

B.C. child actor Jacob Tremblay helps release rehabilitated seal pups

One of the marine mammals was named Ja-cod in the young celebrity’s honour

Most Read