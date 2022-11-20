Victoria-based furniture store designs little free library for Saanich elementary school

Little free library at Lochside Elementary is one of more than 650 in Greater Victoria

The Lochside Elementary School book house on Royal Oak Drive is a new addition to the little free library network. (Courtesy of Autonomous Furniture)

The Victoria-based furniture store, Autonomous Furniture, has designed a little free library for a Saanich elementary school.

Autonomous Furniture owner Kirk Van Ludwig spent the last year thinking up a design for a book house for Lochside Elementary School, which his two daughters attend.

Little free libraries encourage reading by allowing people to take a book and leave a book.

The Lochside Elementary School little free library is just one of over 650 book exchanges in Victoria alone.

According to the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network website, these libraries connect the community through the power of reading and establish public spaces that encourage communication and fellowship.

Even though it was finished recently, the new book house has become a popular site for students and is already filled with books that are being swapped out regularly, said Autonomous Furniture representative Jodie Webb in an email.

The modern and contemporary-styled book house is emblematic of the Autonomous Furniture store team’s esthetic, with features that mimic Lochside Elementary’s own design, including exposed rafter tails.

The Lochside book house and others can be found on the Greater Victoria Placemaking Nework little free library map.

Autonomous Furniture is a local business that has been operating out of Victoria for almost 10 years and one of the designers of the new book house also attended Lochside Elementary.

Anyone can build a little free library to add to the community. To find tutorials and instructions on how to construct one, visit littlefreelibrary.org.

