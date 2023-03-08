Oak Bay Bikes technician Emma Ullrich offers a tune up during a 2016 Bike to Work Week Celebration Station on Oak Bay Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Oak Bay Bikes technician Emma Ullrich offers a tune up during a 2016 Bike to Work Week Celebration Station on Oak Bay Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria bike business boosts women in the sport

Oak Bay Bikes hosts talks, rides to celebrate women

Oak Bay Bikes brings back its wheeled celebration of women this weekend.

The annual event works to break down barriers with a celebration, awards and sessions Saturday, March 11, and rides all day Sunday.

“Cycling is a very male-dominated sport,” communications manager Alexa Andolong said, adding the sport can be intimidating and difficult to break into. “At Oak Bay Bikes, we’ve been working really hard to put on women and non-binary events.”

On Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., folks can celebrate at the bike shop on Oak Bay Avenue, get to know other women in cycling, and acknowledge leaders in the community.

Tenille Hoogland of Element Sports Coaching starts the night with a coaching talk to help prepare for Sunday’s ride. Awards for women in cycling cap the evening.

Sunday, riders meet in the shop parking lot for a coffee and snack before heading out on a variety of rides. There are leaders for road, gravel, and mountain bike rides for beginner, intermediate and advanced riders.

“We want to dedicate a whole day to riding because that’s what it’s all about,” Andolong said.

The day finishes with a celebratory barbecue.

Visit obbwomensday.my.canva.site for registration and detailed start times.

