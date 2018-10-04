Victoria boasts highest density of little free libraries in Canada

A former newspaper box houses the 200th Little Free Library listed in Greater Victoria. (Submitted photo)

Greater Victoria celebrates reading with the official ribbon cutting on the 200th Little Free Library in the region. The installation of Victoria’s 200th LFL gives the city the distinction of having the highest density of LFLs in Canada.

Saanich neighbours unveil the library at 1495 Shorncliffe Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m.

Jean and Tom Newton upcycled a newspaper box to create the latest neighbourhood box of books that works on a take-one, leave-one theory.

“My neighbours love to read. A little free library is one way we can contribute to our community,” said Jean.

“There aren’t any little free libraries in our vicinity. We decided it was time to create one,” added Tom.

The newspaper box was supplied with the help of the Greater Victoria Placemaking Network (GVPN) and its Pocket Places Project, launched in August 2017, that aims to support placemaking around the city. One of the focuses is to support the growth of little free libraries in the city.

Since last year, the project has helped distribute 28 used newspaper boxes and set up dozens of other styles of LFL across the CRD. Volunteer project lead and GVPN board member Teale Phelps Bondaroff has delivered more than 5,000 books.

“Little free libraries don’t just promote literacy and sharing, they transform the urban environment, serving as coral reefs for community,” said Phelps Bondaroff. “Little free libraries are an excellent example of how placemaking can help build community.”

The GVPN maps LFLs in the CRD at victoriaplacemaking.ca/projects/little-free-libraries/.



