West Coast Refill, along with seven other Victoria businesses, raised more than $15,000 for the Vancouver Island Surfrider Chapter in a “Blue Friday” campaign, an sustainable alternative to Black Friday. (Facebook/Surfrider Foundation Vancouver Island)

Victoria businesses raise more than $15,000 on sustainable ‘Black Friday alternative’

Businesses embrace ‘Blue Friday’ to raise money for Surfrider Foundation

Eight Victoria businesses embraced an alternative to Black Friday consumerism last month, taking part in a “Blue Friday” campaign and raised more than $15,000 for the Vancouver Island Surfrider Chapter, an activism network for the protection and conservation of the ocean.

On Nov. 29, L/L Supply, Ecologyst, Goldilocks, SALT, Zero Waste Emporium, West Coast Refill, Nootka & Sea, and Wychbury Ave donated all profits for “Blue Friday,” a sustainable Black Friday alternative.

The local companies chose to donate their profits to the Rise Above Plastics campaign, which focuses on long-term strategies for eliminating the impacts of plastics by “raising awareness about the dangers of plastics pollution, advocating for a reduction of single-use plastics and the recycling of all plastics.”

READ ALSO: Victoria businesses band together to make Black Friday more sustainable

In total, the businesses raised $15,192.89.

“Holiday shopping has only just begun and these local brands and the Surfrider Foundation are urging you to continue thinking about the environmental, social, and waste costs associated with your purchases,” Surfrider said in a joint press release with other participating businesses. “Remember, as a consumer, every dollar you spend is a vote for change. You have the power this holiday shopping season so vote responsibly.”

The Vancouver Island Surfrider Chapter works with the region’s communities to organize monthly beach clean-ups and promote environmental stewardship “to ensure safe and healthy access to coastal habitats for generations to come.”

READ ALSO: Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich plumbers give back to community with free service before Christmas

Just Posted

It’s been one year since the ‘most destructive’ wind storm hit B.C.’s south coast

Environment Canada meteorologist predicts more storms like it in future

Nearly $35 million rolls into new View Royal handyDART facility

Cash comes from the federal, provincial governments and Victoria Transit Commission

Victoria drug dealer granted ‘unusual appeal’: Judge deems fentanyl found was for personal use

Appeal reduces Dezmond White’s sentence from two years to just 90 days

Victoria businesses raise more than $15,000 on sustainable ‘Black Friday alternative’

Businesses embrace ‘Blue Friday’ to raise money for Surfrider Foundation

Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes this year

More than 17,000 orders of butter chicken delivered to Victoria in 2019

VIDEO: Oak Bay father who killed daughters eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 17

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Will you be travelling over the holidays?

Stockings hung by the fireplace, the smell of turkey wafting through the… Continue reading

B.C. doctor warns of inhaling non-medical nitrous oxide, or laughing gas, in recent case

A Richmond doctor says a 20-year-old woman came into his care suffering visual, auditory hallucinations

All three major highways from Lower Mainland to Interior shut down due to snow storm

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Mount Washington Alpine Resort open for the season

Opening day lift ticket special all day Friday

Middle-of-the-night ‘gun fight’ turns out to be four B.C. men in Nerf-gun battle

A neighbour called to report that several people were arguing and threatening to shoot each other

RCMP issue Amber Alert for 14-month-old child abducted near Jasper National Park

Waylon Armstrong was believed to be abducted at around 2:30 a.m. in the hamlet of Brule.

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Most Read