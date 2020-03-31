Victoria car dealership helps fill shelves at the Mustard Seed Food Bank

Kia Victoria facilitates a food drive for the Mustard Seed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy Bethan Ostermann)

The Greater Victoria Kia dealership is combating COVID-19 with kindness – staff are collecting donations for the Mustard Seed Food Bank in light of the pandemic.

Business has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, said general manager Brad Ostermann. He explained that while staff are still working to service vehicles, they’re also looking for other ways to help those most vulnerable in the community.

Before COVID-19, there were approximately 50,000 people accessing food through Greater Victoria community organizations, but with layoffs caused by the outbreak, that number is expected to rise.

The dealership was already connected to the Mustard Seed Food Bank as the staff did a collection at the end of 2019 and dropped off the donations in January. After the holidays, the food banks are often running low, Ostermann explained.

This time around, service centre customers can make a donation of $5 on their service invoice and the dealership will match it. Those who bring in a can of non-perishable food receive $5 off their service bill.

Ostermann emphasized that while customers are being encouraged to donate, anyone wanting to contribute can drop off food or donations at the dealership. He added that staff are also willing to pick up donations around Victoria for those who can’t leave home but would still like to contribute.

“We’re fortunate in that we have plenty of vehicles, staff without much to do, and a willingness to help. It seemed like a natural fit,” Ostermann said.

He added that Kia Victoria staff are also helping the community by picking up groceries and prescriptions.

“We have four sons that are looking to my wife and me for guidance right now,” Ostermann said. “I don’t have the playbook for how this all ends but I do know that kindness always wins.”

To make a donation or to ask for a grocery or prescription delivery, contact the dealership at 250-360-1111 or visit the website kiavictoria.ca.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusFood Bankfood security