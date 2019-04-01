Victoria chalk artist shares his story

Seen most days, weather permitting, on Government Street in Victoria

Ian Morris has been painting Government Street in Victoria for the past 15 years, using chalk to highlight famous paintings from the past in a modern way. Most days, weather permitting, you’ll find the 50 year-old hunched over the bricks etching flawless details onto the sidewalk.

“I think the impermanence enhances its’ beauty, like the blossoms or the trees or a chef preparing a banquet, or even childhood itself — all things pass,” says Morris.

Prior to work on the street, Morris was making original pieces in a studio but found that to be too isolating and with not enough lucrative business he decided to try something else.

RELATED: Victoria chalk artist heads to international festival

Morris says he’s as much of a raconteur as a graphic artist and uses his work to engage with people passing by. Spending four days detailing Helen of Troy, a famous peice by Dante Rossetti, Morris says that was the most fun he’s had in a while.

“I was sitting here the other day, telling a young family about Helen of Troy and there was a group of ladies sitting at this table and one of them was a classics professor, and she gave me the thumbs up on telling the story,” says Morris. “The pictures are mostly just a way of inciting interaction and stories.”

One of Morris’ favourite ways to incite connection is through 3D illusionist work, or anamorphic perspective drawings, that play tricks on peoples eyes depending on where they’re standing. The illusion works through a camera and once Morris shows one person how it works, he can stand back and watch the convection.

“They start reaching out to strangers passing by — ‘Hey, you’ve got to look at this’ — and all of a sudden, this device that so many people are isolated in, I’ve subverted it and now they’re using it to reach out to complete strangers,” says Morris.

RELATED: Uptown to host Chalk Art Festival

For Morris, who doesn’t have internet or a phone, face-to-face connection is important, something he thinks the world needs more of.

“That’s a big part of what I do, is get people out of their little worlds and maybe hear a story,” he says.

For Morris the off season is his favourite time, when he has a chance to speak with locals or the odd tourist but says during peak seasons things can get a little crazy on the street.

“When things get really busy in the summer, there’s a lot of tourists taking photos and just walking by me like I’m part of the scenery — that can be really annoying,” he says. “It’s like a mosquito bite, it happens once and it’s annoying but if you’re being eaten alive all the time it can really play on your good nature.”

Morris has made appearances at many international street chalk art festivals but wants to continue spreading stories and smiles on the streets of Victoria.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parrot to be reunited with owner after found in Saanich

Just Posted

Victoria chalk artist shares his story

Seen most days, weather permitting, on Government Street in Victoria

Hannah Day survives risky biopsy surgery in brain tumour battle

Mother posts to Facebook that ‘this is her hardest fight she will have to do’

60 per cent of all Canadian Indigenous languages are in BC

Provincial government says $50M is money well spent

Victoria Clipper V ferry launches new ‘Vista Class’

Leather seats and views included in new middle class option

Retired pro soccer player on his third heart, dishcharged after double transplant

Healthy so far, former Victoria resident advocates for organ transplants

WATCH: Ice-T offers shout out to Langford band playing for top prize at Victory to Vinyl

The New Owners get shout-out from rapper Ice-T

Wilson-Raybould no longer welcome in Liberal caucus

The same sentiment was applied by most Liberal MPs to Jane Philpott

A Comey candidacy? Nope, just an April Fool’s Day joke

James Comey jokes of running for President in 2020

Vancouver Island children come to rescue of 90-year-old who couldn’t get up for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

Fountain show will run nightly until April 13, the day before the eighth season’s premiere.

New trial in B.C. child bride case underway

James Marion Oler back in court after crown lawyers successfully appealed earlier acquittal decision

Mother hailed as hero in Vancouver Island cougar attack

Attack victim released from hospital with minor injuries

Mother identified as victim killed in Surrey hostage-taking

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman as Nona McEwan

ICBC caps can withstand lawsuit, save millions, A-G David Eby says

New minor injury, pain and suffering rules apply to all accidents

Most Read