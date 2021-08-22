Victoria chapter part of bikers organization aiming to curb child abuse

Bikers from around the world are taking to the road to break the cycle of child abuse.

Bikers Against Child Abuse (BACA) is an international non-profit organization with numerous chapters in Canada, including one in Victoria and another mid-Vancouver Island. BACA is dedicated to creating a safer environment for children who have been sexually, physically or emotionally abused, by providing aid, comfort, safety and support.

Tug Victoria, president of the Victoria chapter which was founded in 2015, said BACA works in conjunction with the Ministry of Children and Family Development, transition houses, and youth organizations to empower children to not be afraid in the world they live in.

BACA also hosts awareness tents at different locations where members of the group hand out pamphlets and provide parents and guardians with information about where they can turn for help. Donations are accepted to help cover the costs of putting on the events.

“We give tattoos to the kids and they can sit on the bikes and have pictures taken,” Victoria said. “Having the opportunity to talk to people one on one can make a huge difference in a child’s life.”

Victoria, a biker for 35 years, said he got involved with BACA as a way to give back to the community.

“I wasn’t always the best kid growing up and helping kids has touched me personally,” he explained. “My sister was sexually abused when she was nine.”

According to the organization’s website, BACA is a brotherhood and sisterhood of men and women who first and foremost share a love of the open road on two wheels. Members come from all walks of life, including professionals, blue-collar workers, and everything in between.

Anyone meeting the basic requirements who has the time, energy, and commitment is welcome to join.

“BACA only discriminates against one kind of person – child abusers.”

The Victoria chapter’s helpline can be reached at 778-967-3010.

For more information on upcoming awareness tent events, becoming a member or to make a donation, visit canada.bacaworld.org/victoria-chapter, or email info@vi-can.bacaworld.org.

