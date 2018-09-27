Lighthouse Labs is hosting a free 21-day coding challenge to encourage the public to turn coding into a fun, daily habit. (Submitted)

Victoria company holds free 21-day coding challenge with prizes

Learn to code with free, fun, and social daily challenges

A Victoria company shares its love of coding by offering a free 21-day coding challenge to anyone wanting to jump into a daily dose of Javascript (the most widely used coding language in the world) in a fun and social environment.

The challenge, hosted by Lighthouse Labs, begins Oct. 1 and offers 21 days of daily coding tasks.

While the company has run these challenges before, this time they upped the ante and motivation by offering prizes.

“We’ve had a great response. We are really happy with how many sign-ups we’ve had so far,” said Erin Westlake, Lighthouse Labs community manager.

The challenge has a grand prize of a trip for two to San Francisco with 3-nights accommodation and a tour of Silicon Valley; finishing prizes of a MacBook Air, Oculus Rift & Touch System, and Samsung Level On Headphones; and daily prizes of Spotify, Netflix, Amazon gift cards, and Lighthouse Labs merch.

ALSO READ: Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

ALSO READ: $1.25-million investment in technology to be felt in Victoria classrooms

Participants can sign up as an individual or a team. While no experience is necessary, Lighthouse Labs recommends doing the free 2-hour prep course they have prepared so that participants can get the most out of their learning.

“Coding is a valuable skill in today’s market, and by participating in this challenge, you can promote professional development and remove the intimidation of coding by completing the challenge with a team of friends or colleagues,” reads the 21-day Coding Challenge website.

For more information on the challenge go to coding-challenge.lighthouselabs.ca.

 

