Victoria Cool Aid Society launches #HomeHairChallenge

If you’ve had a Britney Spears 2007 moment during these isolating times, here is some reassurance you did it for good reason.

The streets of Greater Victoria may look very different once social distancing comes to an end, as every professional hairdresser’s worst nightmare is about to come true.

The Victoria Cool Aid Society has launched a fun new fundraising campaign called #HomeHairChallenge to raise money for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As hair dressers and salons have temporarily shut down, members of the community are left to fend for themselves with personal grooming,” VCAS said in a press release. “This has given rise to the #HomeHairChallenge where people showcase their handiwork by posting before and after pictures of haircuts, dye jobs or other homemade creations using the hashtag #HomeHairChallenge.”

To help get people fired up for the competition, donors Jim Thomson and Kathleen Brandsma offered to shave their noggins in support of the occasion. They also plan to match donations made through the challenge up to $10,000 until April 30.

“We wanted to come up with a way to help the community that would also help people have a bit of fun and create some levity in these serious times,” said Thompson.

If you plan on joining in on the hair action, simply post a before and after photo to Facebook or Instagram using #HomeHairChallenge @VicCoolAid.

“Your donations will provide food security and care for hundreds of people served by Cool Aid,” said VCAS.

Donations to #HomeHairChallenge can be made at CoolAid.org/homehairchallenge.

