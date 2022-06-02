Victoria Cool Aid Society’s Homecoming challenge to help fill funding gaps

The Victoria Cool Aid Society’s Homecoming Matching Challenge donation deadline has been extended until June 10 to help fund some specific programs. (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)

The Victoria Cool Aid Society is calling on the public to help close funding gaps for some of its lesser-known programs through its annual Homecoming fundraiser.

Between now and June 10, a team of local philanthropists and local businesses will match every dollar donated up to $85,000 to help Cool Aid reach its $170,000 goal.

In particular, Cool Aid is looking to provide funding for its grocery gift card initiative, employment training and support, and programming for seniors.

The Homecoming Matching Challenge is a way for people who are more fortunate to contribute to the social fabric of the community, which Cool Aid is a vital part of, said Knappet Projects CEO John Knappet.

Cool Aid provides housing, emergency shelter, health and dental care and other supports to more than 12,000 people in Greater Victoria annually, and is looking to fund efforts that increase food security, provide help with employment training and placement, and reconnect seniors to community after more than two years of isolation.

Last year’s challenge raised $164,000 and with prices soaring for basic items such as food, Cool Aid set a goal to do even better this year.

“We’re seeing a lot of people struggling just to maintain the basics, like having enough to eat,” added Lori Angelini, Cool Aid’s director of philanthropy and community engagement. “The last two years have been particularly hard on our seniors who couldn’t take part in activities or be in community like they did before COVID.”

Donations to Cool Aid and the Matching Challenge can be made online at coolaid.org/donate, by calling 250-383-1977 or by sending a cheque to the Victoria Cool Aid Society, 101-749 Pandora Ave., Victoria B.C., V8W 1N9.

