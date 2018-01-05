Victoria cyclist and GPS artist shares latest Labra-doodle

Cyclist and self-described GPS artist Stephen Lund’s latest doodle resembles something between a dog and a llama sticking out its tongue. (Screenshot)

Victoria cyclist and self-described GPS artist Stephen Lund is at it again, and a labrador is his latest creation.

Winding up and down the streets of Greater Victoria, Lund create doodles using the cycling app Strava. He began sharing his doodles in 2015, but hasn’t posted any new drawings since May, until today.

Lund posted the image to his blog Friday, which looks something like a cross between a llama and a dog sticking out its tongue.

“The shape I spotted in the map (below) looked decidedly like a llama; but when I started to flesh out the details, the face and front end became curiously canine,” he said in a blog post. “Oh well…everyone loves a chimera.”

According to his blog, Lund plans to get back into his doodling groove his year.

