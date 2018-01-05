Cyclist and self-described GPS artist Stephen Lund’s latest doodle resembles something between a dog and a llama sticking out its tongue. (Screenshot)

Victoria cyclist and GPS artist shares latest Labra-doodle

Cyclist re-invigorates blog after hiatus

Victoria cyclist and self-described GPS artist Stephen Lund is at it again, and a labrador is his latest creation.

Winding up and down the streets of Greater Victoria, Lund create doodles using the cycling app Strava. He began sharing his doodles in 2015, but hasn’t posted any new drawings since May, until today.

RELATED: Cyclist uses GPS tracker to create unique images

Lund posted the image to his blog Friday, which looks something like a cross between a llama and a dog sticking out its tongue.

“The shape I spotted in the map (below) looked decidedly like a llama; but when I started to flesh out the details, the face and front end became curiously canine,” he said in a blog post. “Oh well…everyone loves a chimera.”

According to his blog, Lund plans to get back into his doodling groove his year.

lauren.boothby@vicnews.com

Previous story
‘Our community loves a good mystery’ – GVPL lists favourites of 2017
Next story
Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Just Posted

Victoria cyclist and GPS artist shares latest Labra-doodle

Cyclist re-invigorates blog after hiatus

Council approves $200,000 to clean up Victoria parks after homeless campers

Parks staff over budget for cleanup last year

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Passenger-only ferry plan proposed for Gulf Islands and Sidney

The CRD is looking into a plan that would bring a new ferry service to the Southern Gulf Islands, Salt Spring Island and the Town of Sidney

Floating lit lantern hits tree, catches fire in Oak Bay

‘These things are a fire hazard because you have absolutely no idea where they will end up’

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

Flu outbreak at care facilities on Vancouver Island

Island Health asks those who are ill to not visit hospitals, residential care or assisted living facilities

Canada wins gold at world junior championship

Tyler Steenbergen scored the winner with just 1:40 to play in regulation

Scientists warn of vanishing oxygen in oceans, including Canadian waters

Researchers believe the problem has been growing since the 1950s

B.C. gas prices to hit highest levels in years: GasBuddy forecast

In 2018, Vancouver is forecast to see the highest peak prices at $1.52 per litre

Skiers trigger avalanche near Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate skiers injured by size two avalanche

Feeling stressed? New study says sniffing your partner’s shirt might help

Study found that women feel calmer after being exposed to their male partner’s scent

Scotties B.C. Women’s Curling Championship continue in Victoria

Nanaimo rink remains in hunt for last playoff spot

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Most Read