Victoria Festival of Authors expands, more free events planned

All things writing are in the mix between Sept. 25 to Oct. 1

Literary aficionados and casual readers unite! The third annual Victoria Festival of Authors is back from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

Take in various readings from your favourite (or soon-to-be favourite) fiction, non-fiction and poetry authors; listen to their inspirations at discussion panels, or even bolster your writing skills with the diverse workshops and master classes put on in downtown Victoria that week.

“This year we’ve added a lot of free events as well, so that people can get a taste of the festival to see if it’s something that appeals to them,” says Laura Trunkey, the festival’s co-artistic director.

“We have three afternoon readings by three authors each that will be free. Our kick-off event for the festival is always an event featuring all the finalists for the [City of Victoria] Butler Book Prize, Victoria’s book prize, and that is a free event as well.”

The festival will once again include music and other entertainment such as the literature and cocktail night. Events are planned at the Central and James Bay libraries, Intrepid Theatre and other venues or “salons,” with the intention of making the festival “walkable,” Trunkey says.

The panels, she adds, will see the mingling of established fiction authors like Son of a Trickster creator Eden Robinson and local emerging talents like Erin Fisher, which can be a delight to see.

“[We do that] just to give those emerging authors a chance to have conversations with authors who may be, or are literary icons for them,” Trunkey notes.

Admission for festival events ranges from free to $250 for a day-long poetry workshop. Securing some additional funding helped provide more free events, and the hope is that these will attract newcomers.

Many local writers and others committed to Victoria’s literary scene attend, Trunkey says, but organizers want to open it up and draw people that maybe haven’t gone to a literary festival before.

“It’s such a great event, we really think it’s a very accessible event and it’s a really great way to celebrate the literary community that Victoria is,” she says. “There’s so many writers and readers that live in the city and we really want to celebrate them.” For more information, visit victoriafestivalofauthors.ca

Previous story
Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings free family resources to Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Distraction scam hits Oak Bay councillor

Distributed Spam Distraction floods email while stealing money through e-transfers

‘Gorge Guy’ hangs his hat on mayoral race in Esquimalt

Longtime environmental conservationist John Roe determined to fix Township’s aging infrastructure

Pot, taxes and Greyhound top issues as B.C. local politicians dig into policy

Debate and voting begin in earnest at this year’s Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Whistler

Advocates take to Ash Road to slow drivers

Fix Ash Road Now group continue campaign

New Victoria mayoral candidate has a simple message: get out and vote

Ryan “RyMo” Moen plans to remind people of democratic process

VIDEO: Car wash raises funds for Tour de Rock

Second car wash is set for Sept 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Oak Bay High, 2121 Cadboro Bay Rd.

Canada wide warrant issued for B.C. sex offender

James Pike was convicted of the violent sexual assault of a Penticton woman

Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh said the NDP is united but there is a lot of work to do.

‘It’s a road trip that we never finished:’ Humboldt Broncos back on the ice

The Broncos will host the Nipawin Hawks during the season home opener.

Calgary Olympic Bid Corp. sees long-term housing benefits to hosting 2026 Games

The plan envisions spending $600 million on about 2,800 units that would temporarily house athletes and officials during the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

CrimeStoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria, week of Sept. 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

House arrest sought for ex-B.C. RCMP officer caught in Creep Catchers sting

Former Surrey RCMP constable Dario Devic pleaded guilty, said sorry in court Tuesday

Political odds favour Saanich candidates for council

As the deadline for nominations for the Oct. 20 municipal election approaches,… Continue reading

Emotional classic car auction raises $100K for Alberta kids who lost parents

Red Deer couple was killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Most Read