Victoria firefighters take to Instagram to answer burning questions

Victoria firefighters aim to answer burning questions with a new social media tool – FAQ Friday on Instagram. (Victoria Fire 730/Instagram)

Victoria firefighters aim to answer burning questions with a new social media tool – FAQ Friday on Instagram.

The account representing the Victoria Firefighters Local 730 launched the initiative Aug. 27 with a look at beach fires – specifically, that they’re not allowed and a little outline as to why and how challenging the outlaw fires can be for crews.

The second selection on Sept. 3 afforded a little opportunity for some levity. Victoria Fire is one of two departments in the region that use bright yellow equipment, from its trucks to its all-terrain vehicles. With a little dip into history, the Instagram post explains it’s about safety.

RELATED: Why are fire trucks across Greater Victoria different colours?

“Beginning in the late 1960s, research was introduced that suggested a relationship between fire apparatus colour and vehicle accidents. The idea was simple, it concluded that lighter, brighter fire apparatus would provide higher visibility and gain attention quickly. Therefore, improving the reaction time and room for error from motorists and road users alike,” the post reads.

The department adopted the colour in 1969 and is a defining characteristic of the department. The Victoria International Airport fire service also evades red, with equipment in a neon green/yellow colour.

The post concludes with a chuckle. “We could just start the rumour we went with yellow to match the daffodils in the spring time … that seems very Victoria.”

RELATED: Professional Firefighters of Greater Victoria deliver final $25,000 cheque for VGH

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Fire Department