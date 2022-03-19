Victoria Foundation looks to reach new communities with 2022 grant program

Funding builds on 2021 Community Recovery Program, which distributed over $3 million

Sandra Richardson, CEO of the Victoria Foundation, says its Community Grants Program for 2022 is aimed at strengthening community well-being. (Photo courtesy of the Victoria Foundation)

The Victoria Foundation is launching its 2022 Community Grants Program, which provides funding for registered charities and other qualified organizations whose work uplifts Greater Victoria communities.

The program builds on the 2021 Community Recovery Program that distributed over $3.13 million to help 142 organizations last year. The goal this year is to strengthen the non-profit sector and its resilience by supporting local organizations with general operating funding.

The foundation plans to work to ensure equity and accessibility and address historical systemic barriers to funding for some communities.

“The Victoria Foundation’s goal is to strengthen community well-being by investing in people, opportunities and solutions. The Community Grants Program is a key program in achieving this mission,” Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson said in a release.

Organizations can apply for funding in three ways: through the Vital Stream for up to $30,000, the Focus Stream for up to $7,500 and the Collaboration Stream with varying amounts.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on April 14. For more information, visit victoriafoundation.bc.ca/community-grants-program/.

