Victoria fundraiser walk aims to help feed students in Kenya

Support Soweto Junior School is hosting the Aug. 7 walk for a second time

A Victoria non-profit is hosting a fundraiser walk next month to help buy meals for students in Kenya.

Support Soweto Junior School is encouraging the community join them in the second annual five-kilometre walk from Clover Point to the duck pond on Dallas Road on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Beyond fundraising toward the group’s 2022 goal of $7,000 the walk also serves to raise awareness of the living conditions many students in Kenya experience daily.

“In many parts of Africa, kids spend hours each day walking to reach their schools. In Kenya, these kids travel an average of 10 kilometres a day without taking breakfast or lunch,” the organization stated in a release. “This event raises awareness about health and education issues in Kibera (a neighbourhood in Nairobi, Kenya), where the average income is less than $2 per day.”

The walk starts at 11 a.m. and all are welcome. For more information on the walk and the work the organization does, or to make a donation, visit supportsowetojuniorschool.org.

