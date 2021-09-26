Victoria General Hospital poinsettia campaign targets Kid’s Kave for 2021

‘Tis the season for festive flowers and cheery charity, led by hospital auxiliary volunteers

Poinsettias for Patients is back this year to make the season brighter, for hospital patients and donors alike.

The campaign is organized annually by the volunteer-led Victoria General Hospital Auxiliary. Every winter, the auxiliary raises funds to buy much-needed equipment and amenities for Victoria General Hospital by selling festive florals.

This year’s aim is to help create “the Kid Kave,” a separate waiting area for young patients in the emergency room.

“Kids often find themselves in the waiting room with all the adults – and all the potentially distressing noise, disturbing sights and commotion that implies,” the auxiliary said in a news release.

Different sizes of potted poinsettias – grown locally by Hilltop Greenhouses – are available to order, as well as mixed planters or small Norfolk pines. Donors can also choose to become an “ER Santa” for $20 and gift a poinsettia to an emergency or security employee.

Over the years, the auxiliary has raised money with Poinsettias for Patients to buy such equipment as a stretcher, a treadmill, a baby blanket warmer and bilirubin meter.

This year’s order deadline is Nov. 16. Plants will be available for pickup, or to be delivered later that month.

To learn more about ordering, visit the hospital auxiliary website at shop.vgha.ca or call 250-598-3385.

