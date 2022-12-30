Victoria’s Fiona Hatherly, 10, won the eight to 10 category of the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s second annual Kids Salmon Art Contest. (Courtesy Pacific Salmon Foundation)

Victoria’s Fiona Hatherly, 10, won the eight to 10 category of the Pacific Salmon Foundation’s second annual Kids Salmon Art Contest. (Courtesy Pacific Salmon Foundation)

Victoria girl scores top spot in salmon art contest

Pacific Salmon Foundation received more than 500 salmon-inspired art submissions from across B.C.

A young Victoria artist is among the top echelons of creators in the second annual kids Salmon Art Contest.

While living in Victoria, Fiona Hatherly, 10, remotely attends attends EBUS Academy, an online school based in Vanderhoof.

The youngster won the eight to 10 category of the Pacific Salmon Foundation competition for kids aged four through 17.

“My art is of a watercolour salmon darting through bull kelp. I live close to beaches and enjoy seeing bull kelp, so I thought I’d include some,” Hatherly said.

The Pacific Salmon Foundation’s second annual Kids Salmon Art Contest received more than 500 salmon-inspired art submissions from students across B.C. and the Yukon. Young artists produced pieces celebrating the journey of Pacific salmon and raised awareness for declining populations.

“Seeing salmon through the creative eyes of young artists is such an inspiration and reminder of why we must do everything to help conserve salmon for generations to come,” foundation CEO and president Michael Meneer, said. “The impressive artistic interpretations of salmon anatomy, life cycles, and challenges to their survival demonstrate the students’ profound awareness of salmon. Their passion and thoughtfulness about salmon is a promising indicator for the future of salmon stewardship.”

Find all the winners online at psf.ca.

