The Victoria HarbourCats have teamed up with Flight Centre to offer one lucky fan the chance to win a $1,000 travel credit to anywhere their heart’s desire. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Victoria HarbourCats and Flight Centre giving away trip to lucky fan

Last year’s winner’s trip delayed due to cancer battle but he’s now in Vegas

The Victoria HarbourCats and Flight Centre have teamed up once again to offer fans a chance to win a $1,000 travel credit to anywhere their hearts’ desire. Last year’s winners received a trip to Las Vegas.

In the midst of fighting cancer and dealing with harsh treatments, Jody Prince — a Coquitlam resident — took his dad to the Father’s Day game in 2018. Prince was the lucky winner of the trip but had to put it on hold until he was strong enough to travel.

Prince and his wife, Erin, were hit with more devastating news when she was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

On Sunday, April 14 the couple finally embarked on their Vegas getaway ready as ever to spend some time on the strip.

Fans who purchase the game day program ($2) and fill out the Flight Centre entry form will have a chance to win all season long. The HarbourCats’ season starts June 1, running through mid-August.

To purchase tickets visit harbourcats.ticketrocket.co.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
