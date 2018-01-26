Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Vancouver Island’s largest health expo is taking place this weekend in Victoria.

The two-day consumer event at Pearkes Recreation Centre is for all kinds of health conscious individuals looking to achieve a better lifestyle through fitness, nutrition and therapy.

Guest speakers will energize the crowd on topics as diverse as waking up and feeling amazing, healthy fats, hormones, optimizing your immune system, staying healthy, embracing aging and more.

Dozens of exhibitors will be on hand to provide insight into the latest products and services on the market including fitness trends, food products, nutritional supplements and alternative therapies.

There will also be health products, services, demonstrations, seminars and even a Saturday fitness bootcamp led by former BC Lions player Tommy Europe, as part of his popular exercise program.

The event runs Saturday from 10-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10-5 p.m. Tickets are available here or at the door.