Victoria Hospice raises funds with style

Victoria Hospice staff Brianne Ohl, left, Angela Chalmers, right, and Sandi Ogloff, at back, show off their buttons that show a picture of them smiling. Staff has worked hard to maintain the connections with patients despite the barriers of PPE and rigid COVID-19 protocols. (Victoria Hospice photo)

Compassion never goes out of style and now Victoria Hospice supporters can enjoy some stylish selections while making a difference in someone’s final days.

After raising more than $60,000 for end-of-life care with last year’s Fashion for Compassion event, Victoria Hospice and event sponsor Amica Senior Lifestyles are making a pandemic-induced pivot to bring fashion and fun directly to supporters.

Kits for Compassion are curated gift boxes filled with stylish selections from local makers and merchants, with proceeds supporting end-of-life care at Victoria Hospice.

Kits for Compassion feature heart-centred self-care items, handmade goods and premium adornments from Elate Cosmetics, Flux and Stone Jewelry, Hands on Clay Collective, Love Medals, Metchosin Soap Works, Rock Coast Confections, the Still Room Natural Perfumery, and Tofino Towel Co.

An invitation to a virtual event is included in every Kit for Compassion. The event runs on May 2 at 4 p.m. and features door prizes, fashion tips from Turnabout Luxury Resale, and more.

“Since we can’t gather around the runway for our signature Fashion for Compassion event this year, we’re excited to bring the spirit of the event right to our supporters,” said Wendy Innes, interim director of development.

“We’re all finding ways to do things differently this year. But one thing never changes – the compassion of the Victoria Hospice community.”

Supporting local merchants and artisans is another key component to Kits for Compassion.

“We know local businesses are working hard to stay afloat this year and feel it’s important to support the community that supports us,” said Innes.

Last year Victoria Hospice provided compassionate end-of-life care to nearly 500 people on the inpatient unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital and more than 1,200 palliative response team home visits. Fundraising makes up half of the Victoria Hospice budget.

Valued at more than $300, Kits for Compassion includes eight items nestled in a beautiful package for $250, available at victoriahospice.org.

