Victoria’s Our Place Society hosts the first Coldest Night of the Year event on Saturday (Feb. 24). Photo courtesy Our Place Society

Victoria is stepping up for the homeless on Feb. 24

Walkers have pledged nearly $30,000 ahead of Coldest Night of the Year

It’s time to step up to help those in need.

This Saturday (Feb 24), Our Place Society is hosting The Coldest Night of the Year, a family-friendly fundraising walk. The event is designed to give those fortunate enough to regularly have a roof over their head at night a taste of what the street community endures through the winter months.

“On the coldest nights, we try to get as many people indoors as possible,” says Don Evans, executive director at Our Place. “But, unfortunately, there are still people left outside. This walk allows the community to come together and show how much they care about the most vulnerable members of society.”

By registering online in advance, a participant can support themselves and others to complete the 2km, 5km, or 10km route. Step-by-step, 171 walkers from from 25 teams have already pledged $29,328 online – more than halfway toward the $50,000 goal.

Participants can Register online or in person at 4 p.m. on Feb. 24. at Our Place, 919 Pandora Ave. At 5 p.m., Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps will greet walkers at the start line to kick off the proceedings.

From 6 to 8 p.m., participants will be treated to a post-walk meal donated by Whole Foods and served back at Our Place.

The evening will include music, food, entertainment and prizes, as well as a chance to meet and connect with the homeless community who will receive the financial support.

Our Place is a street-level service that assists 4,000 individuals every year who are affected by poverty and homelessness.

