Victoria lotto winner looking forward to Mexican holiday with family

Victoria scratch ticket winner Angella Gordon-Spence was thrilled to receive confirmation recently of her Set for Life total prize of $675,000. She bought the ticket at an outlet in the Hillside Shopping Centre. Photo courtesy BC Lottery Corporation

The Victoria-area winner of $675,000 on a scratch-and-win lottery ticket couldn’t believe her luck when she uncovered her prize.

Angella Gordon-Spence scored the big win on her favourite B.C. Lottery Corporation game, Set for Life, which provides a top prize of $1,000 a week for 25 years.

“I must have looked at the ticket a million times after I won, thinking it must be a dream,” she said in a release. After validating the ticket at the Hillside Shopping Centre outlet where she purchased it, she immediately contacted her husband to give him the good news.

“He was so shocked, he couldn’t believe it. We were both so happy.”

Her immediate thoughts after confirming the win was her ability to spend more quality time with her family. She plans to take them for a nice dinner and is already tossing around ideas for a family holiday.

“This calls for a celebration, because this win will help us in many ways,” Gordon-Spence said. “I want to take a family vacation to Mexico to relax and then we’ll decide what to do from there.”

