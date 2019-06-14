The Bay Centre is seeking models for a Pride Week celebration campaign. (Unsplash)

Victoria mall seeking models for ‘genderless fashion’ campaign

The Bay Centre looking for 5-7 models for Pride Week celebration

The Bay Centre is seeking five to seven models for Pride Week.

The Victoria mall posted last week that it is seeking models for a ‘Pride Week celebration’ focused on ‘genderless fashion and bringing awareness to gender expression and identity.’

The post says the Bay Centre ‘can’t share specifics on the campaign.’

READ ALSO: Pride Week kicks off in Victoria with raising of five pride flags

Models can apply before June 14 and must be available June 23 for a photoshoot and an onsite styling/fitting session a week prior. Each model receives a $50 honorarium for their participation.

Applicants are asked to submit two or three photos with an explanation of why they’re interested in the campaign to Adrienne.lockstead@cushwake.com.

Victoria Pride Week 2019 is from June 30-July 7, with non-stop events including the annual Memorial Dragball Game, the Big Gay Dog Walk and of course the 26th annual Victoria Pride Parade and 25th annual pride festival on July 7. Get a full list of Victoria Pride Week events at victoriapridesociety.org.

READ ALSO: Victoria Pride Parade celebrates 25 years

