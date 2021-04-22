(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria marathon clothing drive targets 10,000 pounds of clothing

The clothing drive runs Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

Those packing away their second hand clothing donations for a time after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted have an opportunity to spread that wealth this weekend.

Lifetime Networks is holding a fundraising clothing drive on Saturday (April 24) for their Royal Victoria Marathon Charity Pledge Program training team. The clothing drive, at 3460 Quadra St., runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event, happening in conjunction with Earth Day (April 22), aims to fill two trucks with 10,000 pounds of clothing.

READ ALSO: Colwood speaker series celebrates Earth Month

“Our clothes drop program employs people with and without disabilities. We then sell the products to a local thrift shop where items of clothing are on sale at reduced prices,” says Carlene Thompson, finance director for Lifetime Networks.

The sales generally raise around $3,000 toward scholarships and bursaries.

Each year the charity awards a scholarship in honour of a past president who died of cancer.

Lifetime Networks assists families with disabilities and has been part of the Royal Victoria Marathon’s Charity Pledge Program for 10 years. In 2020 the organization hosted 260 virtual programs supporting 250 families and delivering 560 meals.

For those unable to make the clothing drive, Lifetime Networks will pick up donations. Phone or text 250-744-7655 or email info@Lnv.ca.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

GoodLife Victoria Marathon

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke authors to shine in province-wide event
Next story
Student artists explore the meaning of kindness

Just Posted

A B.C. Centre for Disease Control map shows new COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of April 11-17. (BCCDC image)
Island Health says fresh COVID-19 cases down in most of its communities

Nanaimo sees its fewest new COVID-19 cases since mid January

Volunteers with the Esquimalt Farmers Market will be on hand at Bullen Field to direct attendees and clarify public health protocols. The market runs Thursdays now through Sept. 16, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Facebook/Esquimalt Farmers Market)
Esquimalt Farmers Market continues tonight at Bullen Field

Award-winning market features farm-fresh products, food trucks, COVID-19 protocols for safety

The Art of Kindness youth arts exhibition opens May 5 at the Gallery by Sooke Arts Council. The exhibition runs through to May 16. (Contributed - Diane Moran)
Student artists explore the meaning of kindness

Sooke Arts Council hosts The Art of Kindness youth arts exhibition

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria marathon clothing drive targets 10,000 pounds of clothing

The clothing drive runs Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 pm.

Victoria’s bylaw restricting sheltering in parks won’t apply to those who accept indoor housing when it comes back into effect on May 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria bylaw restricting sheltering in parks won’t apply to those who accept indoor housing

The bylaw banning daytime camping in public parks will be reinstated on May 1

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and United States President Joe Biden smile as they say farewell following a virtual joint statement in Ottawa, Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau pledges to cut emissions by 40% to 45% by 2030, short of U.S. goal

Trudeau announced target during a virtual climate summit convened by U.S. President Joe Biden

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have rising prices caused you to give up hope of buying a home?

Do you have a spare 50 grand or so kicking around (have… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Journal de Montreal is seen in Montreal, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The daily newspaper uses a file picture of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dressed in traditional Indian clothing during his trip to India to illustrate a story on the Indian variant of the coronavirus. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press
Montreal newspaper blasted for front-page photo of Trudeau in India

Trudeau is wearing traditional Indian clothes and holding his hands together in prayer beside a caption that reads, ‘The Indian variant has arrived’

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
Murder trial: Victim left to conclude out-of-court settlement day he disappeared

Trial of Richard Alexander in death of John Dillon Brown continues in B.C. Supreme Court in Victoria

An Air Canada Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet arrives at Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to halt direct flights from India, Pakistan for 30 days due to COVID variant concerns

Cargo flights will still be allowed to enter Canada

Nanaimo RCMP say a man was injured while pouring gunpowder on a backyard fire in Harewood on Wednesday, April 21. (File photo)
Nanaimo man hospitalized after pouring gunpowder onto backyard fire

RCMP investigating explosion in Harewood also came across a still for making alcohol on property

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives for briefing on the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020 (B.C. government)
B.C. sees 1,006 COVID-19 cases Thursday, ‘alarming’ 502 in hospital

Vaccine bookings for people aged 60 and older set to start

Shannon Zirnhelt, from left, her son Lockie, 3, Julia Zirnhelt, 13, and Ella Krus, 13, co-founders of Third Planet Crusade are featured in a music video set to air on Earth Day, April 22, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.-made music video launched in time for Earth Day 2021

Singer songwriter Shannon Zirnhelt worked with Third Planet Crusade on the project in the Cariboo

Most Read