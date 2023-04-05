Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria named one of the top travel destinations of 2023 by Forbes

Victoria praised for landscapes, restaurants and environmental initiatives

Victoria has been called one of this year’s top travel destinations in the world by Forbes.

B.C.’s capital city was chosen as one of the 23 places on the list because of its impressive natural landscapes, great food and drink options, Indigenous-led tours and kayaking excursions, environmental initiatives and magical biking adventures.

“I love the ease of this compact, walkable city and each visit I seem to discover brand-new treasures,” said Seattle-based writer Corinne Whiting, who picked Victoria for the list. “One of the unexpected joys of living in the Pacific Northwest turned out to be frequent jaunts to charming Victoria. It doesn’t hurt that Canadians are some of the nicest folks around, too.”

The only other location in the country on the list was Edmonton

The entire list can be found at forbes.com.

“This year, the picks for where to go in 2023 span the gamut from European capitals to exotic beach escapes to sustainable rainforest retreats,” Forbes said in a statement.

READ MORE: Victoria named 10th friendliest city in world by travel magazine

@brendanmayer
brendan.mayer@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Tourism VictoriaVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man charged with murder in Victoria’s first homicide of 2023

Just Posted

Victoria has made Forbes’ Best Places To Travel Around the World in 2023 list. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria named one of the top travel destinations of 2023 by Forbes

Victoria police said a suspect has been arrested for murder after a victim of a suspected assault died in March. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man charged with murder in Victoria’s first homicide of 2023

Former premier John Horgan has joined the board of a company (Elk Valley Resources) using coal to metallurgical steel. The move has prompted outrage from environmentalists. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Shock and shrugs as John Horgan joins board of steel company after resignation

Saanich teen Myla Bui folds cranes in the thousands to help raise funds and spirits with the Help Fill a Wish Foundation. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Saanich teen crafts paper cranes to grant wishes for Help Fill A Dream

Pop-up banner image