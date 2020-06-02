Keagan Tait, a 2020 Greater Victoria grad. (Photo submitted)

Victoria News helps readers celebrate our high school grads

Share your greeting, contact the publisher before June 12 at 5 p.m.

Calling all 2020 grads from secondary schools in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61).

Submit a photo, your name and school, and you will be placed in our Grad Party Feature on June 17 for free!

A keepsake for years to come, be the centre of attention as our community celebrates all our 2020 grads in Victoria.

Share your submission by emailing publisher@vicnews.com before the deadline of June 12 at 5 p.m. Local businesses will send a support message to all of our grads, honouring the achievements they’ve made. An additional message can be added should family or grads want to add more than just their photo. Please contact the publisher for details.

