Victoria non-profit asking public for donations, supplies to help Cowichan Valley flood victims

Soap for Hope, a program by Disaster Aid Canada, is sending supplies to the Halalt First Nations who were affected by massive floods in the Cowichan Valley in early February. Halalt lands, the Crofton Road turnoff and Tussie Road are all in view of this aerial drone shot. (Photo by Shawn Wagar)

A Victoria non-profit is asking the public’s help to fill up a truck with supplies for members of the Halalt First Nations who were displaced by recent flooding in the Cowichan Valley.

“Imagine your home and everything in it being washed away or destroyed,” said Kara Udell, program coordinator at Soap for Hope, a program by Disaster Aid Canada. “There’s nothing you wouldn’t give for a Lysol wipe.”

Udell says the non-profit was contacted by an elder who regularly travels between the Cowichan Valley and Victoria about the desperate need for supplies. More than a quarter of the Halalt First Nation population was forced from homes, with most still living out of hotel rooms since 220 people were evacuated by boat last weekend.

The water level has dropped, but many people are not able to go back home yet, according to Soap for Hope’s website.

The non-profit says the greatest need is for items such as blankets, garbage bags, cleaning supplies and new children’s toys or books. They are also looking for baby items, paper towels, new socks, toilet paper and towels.

Donations are being accepted until 8 p.m. Thursday and until 10 a.m. Friday. Then, a truck will head to the affected area later that day. Udell says that if you miss the tight donation deadline, there’s no need to worry.

“We still have connections to the Cowichan Valley so there will be elders and others who can bring items over in the following days.”

Supplies are being accepted at Soap for Hope, 426 William St. or visit www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/disaster-aid-canada.

