Soap for Hope, a program by Disaster Aid Canada, is sending supplies to the Halalt First Nations who were affected by massive floods in the Cowichan Valley in early February. Halalt lands, the Crofton Road turnoff and Tussie Road are all in view of this aerial drone shot. (Photo by Shawn Wagar)

Victoria non-profit asking public for donations, supplies to help Cowichan Valley flood victims

Donations accepted at Soap for Hope, 426 William Street, until 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6

A Victoria non-profit is asking the public’s help to fill up a truck with supplies for members of the Halalt First Nations who were displaced by recent flooding in the Cowichan Valley.

“Imagine your home and everything in it being washed away or destroyed,” said Kara Udell, program coordinator at Soap for Hope, a program by Disaster Aid Canada. “There’s nothing you wouldn’t give for a Lysol wipe.”

Udell says the non-profit was contacted by an elder who regularly travels between the Cowichan Valley and Victoria about the desperate need for supplies. More than a quarter of the Halalt First Nation population was forced from homes, with most still living out of hotel rooms since 220 people were evacuated by boat last weekend.

RELATED: Island communities in recovery mode after massive rainstorm

ALSO READ: Goldstream Nature House open, trails closed after park flood

The water level has dropped, but many people are not able to go back home yet, according to Soap for Hope’s website.

The non-profit says the greatest need is for items such as blankets, garbage bags, cleaning supplies and new children’s toys or books. They are also looking for baby items, paper towels, new socks, toilet paper and towels.

Donations are being accepted until 8 p.m. Thursday and until 10 a.m. Friday. Then, a truck will head to the affected area later that day. Udell says that if you miss the tight donation deadline, there’s no need to worry.

“We still have connections to the Cowichan Valley so there will be elders and others who can bring items over in the following days.”

Supplies are being accepted at Soap for Hope, 426 William St. or visit www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/disaster-aid-canada.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Not every hero wears a cape: Sidney students hot stuff in fire prevention competition

Just Posted

Greater Victoria man says he received concussion, bruising from taxi driver

David James Taylor says he was pushed to the ground after a taxi driver ran a stop sign

Victoria examines new, undisclosed location for Crystal Pool

None of the previously-explored locations are currently being prioritized

Victoria non-profit asking public for donations, supplies to help Cowichan Valley flood victims

Donations accepted at Soap for Hope, 426 William Street, until 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6

Saanich police say blaze at Island Outfitters was arson

Owners take to Facebook, call Jan. 4 blaze ‘devastating’

Sooke River tragedy tinged by unanswered questions

Officials question why park gates left open

B.C. to reduce ICBC rates, further restrict people from suing

Premier John Horgan says benefits will increase starting 2021

POLL: What is the most frustrating intersection in Greater Victoria?

Getting around Greater Victoria can be frustrating on the best of days.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 4

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Rebuild for Island farm market for spring opening well underway

Scars from the massive flood being repaired through a “river-ation”

VIDEO: Two more Canadians test positive for new coronavirus, leading a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 6

North Island petition encouraging protection of B.C.’s ‘working forest’ gaining momentum

Will be presented to government during a rally on Feb. 18

Woman charged with arson in relation to Duncan fire

No injuries reported

Flight from Wuhan takes off for Canada

Plane expected to refuel in Vancouver before heading to Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario

Most Read