Students at CASK Karate school celebrate as they get new belt levels. (File contributed/ David DaSilva)

Victoria non-profit karate school struggles to stay afloat

James Bay non-profit karate school tries to keep up with big businesses

A small, non-profit karate club switches hands as its sensei of over 30 years retires.

Canadian Associated Schools of Karate-do (CASK) runs out of the James Bay Community School gym twice a week to teach kids age six to 14 the martial art, which teacher and incoming sensei, David DaSilva said is not about fighting.

“Sometimes people perceive karate as a way to fight and be a big tough person, but it’s not at all,” DaSilva said. “It’s 100 per cent about never having to get into a fight… But if it ever does come down to it, they know what to do.”

The school was opened in Victoria in 1982 by Sensei Greg Reid, and has since developed into a larger network with schools being opened by students and teachers in North America, the Cayman Islands and Europe.

READ MORE: Saanich’s Karate Kid wins bronze at Pan-Am championships

The school’s methodology, a karate style known as Wado, was founded in 1918 by Hinori Otsuka in Japan. Otsuka’s teachings found their way to Canada through his student Masaru Shintani, who trained CASK founder Greg Reid to get his black belt. Reid has since opened a school in the Cayman Islands, but fellow student Charles LaVertu has been a sensei at the James Bay location for decades.

“The lineage is short, and very traditional. The way Otsuka taught in in 1918 is the way we teach it today,” DaSilva said. “We incorporate a lot of Japanese in the school.”

But the traditional teachings in the small school gym are struggling to keep up with larger, national corporations who DaSilva believes are running more like businesses than schools.

VIDEO: B.C. team dominates Karate Canada national championship

DaSilva said he’s looked at what other schools are charging, which is nearly triple what CASK charges.

“They charge $130 per month, where we charge $50,” DaSilva said, adding no student has ever been turned away if they can’t afford it. “Another thing is we have six belts, and they will have 12. They’ll not just have orange, but orange stripe, so over time when you grade up it costs you money.”

DaSilva added that his teachings are not about branding.

“It’s really about karate and the kids; it’s not about anyone making money or getting their logo on a gi,” he said. “Nobody has ever said you need a gi, sometimes kids just train in their sweat pants. It’s about getting kids up and moving and confident.”

Still, as DaSilva moves into a leadership role at the school, he struggles to see how it can stay afloat in the future. Previously, the school would host at least 30 students, while now they are down to eight.

“We will be okay for the next year,” DaSilva said. “But how can I keep this school in Victoria for a lot of years? What can we do to make sure that it is there for kids in the community?”

For more information, you can head to caskkarate.ca.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich ‘inside cat’ comes home two weeks later, two pounds lighter

Just Posted

Two to hospital after University of Victoria sailing mishap

Wind gusts capsize boat of recreational club sailors

Victoria’s deaf community advocates for different sign languages to be recognized on federal accessibility act

Advocates also want Indigenous Sign Language to be recognized on the Indigenous Language Act

Transport Canada announces funds for pollutant clean up in Victoria Park, removal of abandoned boats

Contaminants at Laurel Point Park will be removed starting at the end of September

Saanich ‘inside cat’ comes home two weeks later, two pounds lighter

The only one not excited about the return of Arthur, is the… Continue reading

Moon Lantern festival to light up Gordon Head

Saturday night festival celebrates harvest moon, fall season

Environment Canada confirms Ottawa area hit by two tornadoes Friday

At one point more than 200,000 hydro customers were blacked out

5 things to do this weekend in and around Greater Victoria

Sooke Apple Fest returns, Saanich lights up with lantern festival and anarchists unite for downtown book fair

It’s official: B.C.’s civic election campaign period kicks off

New spending, expense limits are in place

WEB POLL: Do you support an outright ban on handguns and assault rifles?

If the latest polls are to be believed, the move is on… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: Looking under the hood of ICBC’s war on crashes

Is our accident rate really soaring, or is it inefficiency?

Coaches, players on Alberta university rugby team buckle up for the Broncos

16 people died when Humboldt Broncos bus collided with a semi-truck in rural Saskatchewan

The Vatican ‘owes God an apology,’ activist says in letter to Pope Francis

Letter came after a report on sexual abuse of more than 1,000 children in six Pennsylvania dioceses

Lions earn stunning 35-32 OT win over Ticats

Epic comeback lifts B.C. past Hamilton in CFL thriller

Czarnik nets 3 as Flames dump Canucks 5-2

Calgary picks up exhibition win over Vancouver

Most Read