Victoria parents share personal stories of raising kids with substance abuse issues

What We Wish We Had Known takes place on Nov. 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

What should a parent do if they find out their child has problems with substance abuse?

Parents Encouraging Parents Through the Opioid Crisis (PEPTOC) is hosting an event to give tips and tricks on how they have dealt with situations like these first-hand on Nov. 21.

“As a parent, it’s still tough to talk about your kid dealing with substance abuse because of how others react,” said Julie Green, co-organizer and Youth and Family Counsellor at Island Health.

“Most parents are raising their kids in isolation, which is a shame. Some might want to deny that there’s a problem in the household until it snowballs into something bigger. PEPTOC is designed to help other parents do something even though they don’t know what to do in the first place.”

READ MORE: Greater Victoria overdose numbers double

ALSO READ: OPINION: Charting a new course out of the overdose crisis in B.C.

The talk, titled “What We Wish We Had Known’, will feature a handful of parents who are raising or have raised high-risk children. They’ll explore topics including early warning signs, harm reduction and boundary setting. In addition, the speakers will share their favourite resources for parents and youth.

“These parents aren’t out of the trenches yet,” Green said. “They still face challenges everyday. These parents have been around the block once or twice and can help those who are unsure of how to deal with their own children.”

In the future, PEPTOC plans to host individual meetings with PACs across Greater Victoria over the next year.

Pre-registration is not required. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and parking is limited. The event takes place at Esquimalt Health Unit, 530 Fraser St. on Nov. 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.