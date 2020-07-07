A Victoria police officer shared some popsicles with children in Esquimalt over the weekend. (Photo contributed by VicPD)

Victoria police beat the heat with a cool summer treat

Officers patrol Esquimalt and Vic West on bicycle as part of Summer Action Plan

The best things in life are better when shared.

Police in Esquimalt were offered some popsicles from Country Grocer while out on patrol over the weekend, and decided to share the treats with some kids in the neighbourhood.

Esquimalt division officers from the Victoria Police Department will be out in the community often as part of their Summer Action Plan, “connecting and engaging as they work to proactively reduce issues” around the Esquimalt Rec Centre, parks and beaches.

VicPD says the Esquimalt Summer Action Plan has officers deployed by bicycle, on foot and in vehicles in an effort to reduce crime and general disorder during the summer months in Esquimalt and Vic West.

“Over the past several issues, their approach has fostered closer relationships with the community through the highly visible and accessible deployment of officers on bicycles,” said VicPD in a press release. “The popsicles certainly helped this weekend.”

The action plan is intended to carry out through Sept. 25.

