Victoria Police looking for kids dressed as officers for Halloween contest

The contest is part of their #BeSeenHalloween initiative to encourage highly visible costumes

Victoria Police are holding a contest to see which kids can have the best, most visible police officer costumes for Halloween.

“We’re hoping to encourage all girls and boys in Victoria and Esquimalt who haven’t already picked out a costume to consider dressing up as something that strikes fear in the heart of evildoers and helps keep people safe – a high visibility VicPD police officer,” Police said in a release.

The contest is part of their #BeSeenHalloween initiative which aims to have all trick-or-treaters highly visible as evenings get dark earlier.

Chief Const. Del Manak will visit three winners and give them their prizes. Prizes have not been announced, but will include a police car portrait with Manak.

There are three ways to enter the #BeSeenHalloween contest:

1) Take a photo of your young VicPD costumed constable and email it to engagement@vicpd.ca. Please use #BeSeenHalloween in your subject line.

2) Post a photo of your young VicPD costumed constable to Twitter with the hashtag #BeSeenHalloween and tag the police @vicpdcanada. You should follow them there too so we they can message you to get your contact information.

3) Post a photo of your young VicPD costumed constable to Facebook, tag it #BeSeenHalloween and tag the police @VictoriaPoliceDepartment or @VicPDEsquimaltDivision, or message them the photo on Facebook.

The contest closes at noon on October 30th, 2018.

