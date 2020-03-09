Laura Hashizume moulds one of many pottery masterpieces for Souper Bowls for Hope, the annual lunchtime fundraiser in support of the Youth Empowerment Society. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria potters throw down for Souper Bowls

More than 300 bowls needed for annual Youth Empowerment Society fundraiser

A Victoria pottery group was ‘throwing down’ for a good cause on Friday.

The Garden City Potters filled Yunomi Studio and Gallery to create dozens of bowls for Souper Bowls of Hope, an annual charity event in support of the Youth Empowerment Society.

Each guest at the lunchtime fundraiser leaves with a stomach full of hearty soup and a locally-made, one-of-a-kind pottery bowl.

“The Souper Bowls of Hope event is a beloved institution in our city that is supported by a community of people and businesses who are dedicated to providing safe spaces and vital programs and services for vulnerable youth in our community,” says chair Michele Davis.

READ ALSO: Hundreds turn out for Souper Bowls of Hope

Gourmet soups will be provided by chefs from 10 Acres Restaurant, the Union Club of BC and Cheryl’s Gourmet Pantry – plus each meal comes with locally-made Portofino bread. The Garden City Potters are just one of many groups and individuals who contribute their crafting skills to the event, which has raised more than $1.3 million since 1998. This year, more than 300 bowls will be created for the event. But Davis says this year will be a little more intimate than others, with 220 people – less than half the size of previous events – attending.

“This year, we’re adding a very personal element to the event with video stories from some of the youth who find refuge, friendship and support through the Youth Empowerment Society,” she says. “There will also be a speaker who has experienced the support provided by the Youth Empowerment Society and gone on to build a better life.”

The Youth Empowerment Society offers opportunities and lifestyle alternatives to at-risk Victoria youth.

The society also operates Helen’s Place (formerly known as the Alliance Club), a downtown drop-in centre.

“The downtown centre provides basics – it provides them a safe space to get off the street, provides them with meals, showers, maybe a place to store their goods, access to computers,” Davis says. “But the magic of Helen’s Place is it gives a platform for the outreach workers, the staff to connect with those kids and find other supports.”

Souper Bowls for Hope is held April 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Delta Hotels Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort.

READ ALSO: Souper Bowls cook up support for Victoria youth


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Nancy Wall shapes one of many bowls she is contributing to the Youth Empowerment Society’s Souper Bowls for Hope event on April 15. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Nancy Wall (left) and Marlene Bauer throw bowls at Yunomi Studio and Gallery on Friday in preparation for annual fundraiser Souper Bowls for Hope. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Laura Hashizume moulds one of many pottery masterpieces for Souper Bowls for Hope, the annual lunchtime fundraiser in support of the Youth Empowerment Society. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Laura Hashizume rolls some clay at Yunomi Studio and Gallery in preparation to make another set of bowls for Souper Bowls for Hope. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Nancy Wall shapes one of many bowls she is contributing to the Youth Empowerment Society’s Souper Bowls for Hope event on April 15. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Most Read