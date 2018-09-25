Victoria raises over $90,000 to support those with ALS

Society raises funds for research and patient support

Nearly 1,000 walkers, a record number hit the 17th Victoria WALK for ALS on Sept. 16.

In spite of the weather, participants livened up the day with a fitness warm up, costumes, and dogs on leash. Features also included live bands, local politicians, a silent auction, and face painting. The fire department attended, along with the Indecent Risotto food truck.

They raised more than $90,000 for the cause.

READ ALSO: Longest surviving person with ALS to be part of B.C. campaign walk

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a rapidly progressive, neuromuscular disease. It attacks the motor neurons that transmit electrical impulses from the brain to the voluntary muscles in the body. When they fail to receive messages, the muscles lose strength, atrophy and die. ALS can strike anyone at any time, regardless of age, gender, or ethnic origin. It does not affect the senses, and only rarely does it affect the mind.

READ ALSO: B.C. duo write and illustrate children’s book to help families deal with ALS

The funds raised at the WALK for ALS are used in two ways: 60 per cent support direct services for people living with ALS and their families provided by the ALS Society of BC, while 40 per cent supports ongoing ALS research, through the Canadian ALS Research Program.

 

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

