Victoria Real Estate Board boosts home ownership hopes with $100,000 donation

Donation to Habitat for Humanity plants seeds for its Build the Future fund

New homeowners join representatives from Habitat for Humanity and the Victoria Real Estate Board in ceebrating the board’s $100,000 donation to the housing charity. (Photo courtesy of VREB)

The Victoria Real Estate Board has donated $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity to help fund affordable home ownership in Victoria – one of the largest donations in Habitat’s history.

Of that donation, $30,000 was designated for use on a 10-unit townhome complex completed in August on Bakerview Place in North Saanich.

The remaining $70,000 will go toward future Habitat projects when needed.

“I am delighted to welcome the Victoria Real Estate Board as the founding partner of our new Build the Future Fund,” Habitat for Humanity Victoria CEO Yolanda Meijer said in a release. The fund was created to begin the organization’s fundraising for its next housing project in the region.

Karen Dinnie-Smyth, board president-elect, said they’re aware of the challenges of finding a home in Greater Victoria and stressed the importance of Habitat’s work.

“These homes provide a foundation for families to be able to experience a better quality of life, in an integrated community with employment opportunities and amenities,” she said. “That’s why we feel supporting Habitat for Humanity is so important. We hope to see many more of this sort of project in our communities to add to the spectrum of housing.”

To create more opportunities, Habitat is seeking new partnerships with developers and municipalities to integrate their projects into regular market housing developments.

To find out more about how you can get involved, go to habitatvictoria.com/buildthefuture.

