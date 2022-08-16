Former business owner Lea Shaw sells her China Cupboard treasures this weekend to raise cash for Ukrainian residents settling on Vancouver Island. (Photo by Dior Wilsher)

Victoria resident selling China Cupboard treasures to help new Ukrainian friends

Former business owner Lea Shaw hosting fundraiser sale Aug. 20 at Parkwood Place

When Lea Shaw packed up her shop, The China Cupboard on Oak Bay Avenue, she carefully tucked away a ton of treasures.

Now a resident of Parkwood Place near Hillside Centre, she’s ready to put them to good use, raising funds for newcomers to Canada, specifically those fleeing war in Ukraine.

Upon hearing about families’ arrivals, she wanted to help and immediately thought about her China Cupboard treasures. From there her idea of selling them in a yard sale was born, with proceeds going to Ukrainian families needing support.

More than 70,000 people from Ukraine landed in Canada between Jan. 1 and Aug. 7, according to federal information, and more than 475,000 applications had been received as of Aug. 10.

“I’m so happy to see my treasures help these new families,” Shaw said in a statement. “I’m really proud that our residence is working together to do this for the community.”

READ ALSO: Oak Bay lawn bowlers pitch in $2,300 for Ukrainian refugees

Her neighbours jumped at the opportunity to help, with Sue and Chuck both volunteering to work the sale.

“We are Canadian, it’s in our nature to help – it feels good and does good – I’m so glad to be a part of this effort,” Sue said.

The trio and other residents have been preparing all week for the sale.

Attendees can walk and shop at the sale, or make a donation to the cause. All proceeds will be donated to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church to assist Ukrainian families in need. The sale happens Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Parkwood Place, 3051 Shelbourne St.

