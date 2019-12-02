Victoria school choirs to fill city hall with sounds of Christmas

Victoria City Hall will be filled with Christmas music this week for the 54th annual Carolling Week. (Unsplash)

Victoria will be filled with the sounds of Christmas this week as Carolling at City Hall kicks off with the month of December.

The 54th annual Carolling Week will amp up the anticipation for the Yuletide season with merry melodies sung by Victoria area school choirs.

Starting at noon, from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, the choirs will bring their Christmas songs to the AnteChamber for a music-filled 45 minutes. Each day the performances will close with an opportunity for guests to participate in a “festive sing-along.”

On Dec. 2, students from George Jay Elementary and McKenzie Elementary will sing. On Dec. 3, Marigold Elementary and Torquay Elementary student choirs will take the stage. Student choirs from Strawberry Vale Elementary School and École Margaret Jenkins will sing on Dec. 4 and finally, Glenlyon Norfolk School and Gordon Head Middle School students will close out the week of seasonal tunes.

