Scouts from the 2nd Fort Victoria Scout Group build a fire at the Beacon Hill Park Scout fire circle, created in 1970. The group hosts a classic Scouting campfire on Feb. 22 open to Scouts and members of the public from across Greater Victoria. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria Scouts celebrate 50-year-old scout circle with classic campfire

Group invites public for Feb. 22 celebration in Beacon Hill Park

A little bit off the beaten path, a special Scouts fire circle and plaque can be found among the bluffs and natural brush of Beacon Hill Park.

The 2nd Fort Victoria Scout Group celebrates the landmark’s 50th anniversary on Feb. 22 with hot apple juice, songs, skits, stories and of course, a classic Scouting campfire.

Vancouver Island Scouts have been building character and creating memories for more than century, but volunteers say the number of members in the organization has tripled in the last few years, with youth from across south Vancouver Island opting out of screen time in favour of activities such as fire building, rocket launching, outdoor experiences and archery.

READ ALSO: 2,200 Scouts descend on Sooke’s Camp Barnard

“There’s lots of individual leadership development,” says volunteer Danica Gleave. “So the kids really guide the program and lead the program and [there is] tons of connection with nature. It’s time outdoors at a time when kids are so connected to screens.”

The Scout fire circle in Beacon Hill Park was installed in 1970 to mark 60 years of Scouts in the region. Now, 50 years later, Victoria Scouts will return for a classic campfire. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Volunteer Blair Jensen says he loves spending time with his kids in the Scouts program.

“Whether we take them to a beach, we take them to a park, we take them on a hike, they love this. They just naturally love it,” he says. “They are inquisitive and they are asking great questions and observing and those are things we should be doing with the kids.”

For nine-year-old Lily Casey, making new friends is a highlight.

“I like hanging out with people that don’t go to your school and seeing people you normally don’t get to see” she says.

But as more youngsters sign up, the Scouts find their Victoria facility in need of an update. The group is starting a fundraising campaign to refurbish their Scout Hall.

Group commissioner Stephen Brown says priorities are safety, accessibility and community use.

“Once the access is better [and] the safety is better it will be of better use to the community,” he says.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria youth earn Scouts’ highest honour

The Beacon Hill Park Scouts Campfire is Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. The fire circle is in the northwest section of the park and can be found by taking Arbutus Way off of Southgate Street and looking for signage on the right hand side of the road.

The group encourages families and members of the public curious about Scouts to join the festivities, but encourages attendees to dress for the weather and bring their own cup and a camp blanket.

If the weather is bad, the meeting will be held at the 2nd Fort Victoria Scout Group hall located at 459 Chester St.

For more information on Greater Victoria Scouts, visit viscouts.ca.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Calling all canines: Family Day event just for dogs on West Shore
Next story
Cherry blossoms bloom for Valentine’s Day

Just Posted

Don’t be blinded by love: Saanich police warn of online dating red flags

Canadians lost about $25 million to romance scams in 2018

Cherry blossoms bloom for Valentine’s Day

Something sweet is in the air in downtown Victoria

Demonstrators block government buildings across Greater Victoria

Supporters of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs plan to gather at 30 Victoria buildings

Victoria Scouts celebrate 50-year-old scout circle with classic campfire

Group invites public for Feb. 22 celebration in Beacon Hill Park

Capital Regional District approves land use for sewage biosolids

Biosolids to be used on land at Hartland Landfill for about one month per year

Fashion Fridays: Apple body types: What you need to know

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

Missing snowmobiler near Revelstoke found dead

B.C. Coroners Service is investigating cause of the man’s ‘sudden death’

B.C. legislature braces for next protest, a budget-day forest industry rally

Logging truck convoy returning with ‘working forest’ petition

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Travel restrictions during outbreak needless and illegal, global law experts say

World Health Organization has advised against travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

No quick fix to pipeline protests, Trudeau says, as rail links severed

Protests continue as political leaders look to negotiate solutions

U.S. brings new charges against Chinese tech giant Huawei

Federal prosecutors in Seattle have brought a separate trade secrets theft case against the company

Most Read