A map of the plan for Topaz Park improvments. (City of Victoria)

Victoria seeks dynamic artist, team for skate/bike park at Topaz

Construction expected complete by summer 2022 at city’s third-largest park

With a world-leading team in place to design and build a new skate and bike park at Topaz Park, the City of Victoria now seeks artwork for the space.

In January 2020 Victoria approved $8 million to replace the artificial turf sports field and build a 3,000-square-foot skateboard and 6,000 sq. ft. bike park. This January, the city selected the Vancouver-based team of New Line Skateparks, van der Zalm and associates, and Alpine Bike Parks to design and build the $3 million bike and skate park.

“To attract a team of this calibre is pretty exciting and speaks to the passion in our community for skateboarding and cycling,” Mayor Lisa Helps said in a news release. “We heard a lot of community support for a skate and bike park during the development of the 10-year Topaz Park Improvement Plan, and now we’re making it a reality.”

The team, selected through a public competition, has built more than 300 projects in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia over the last 20 years.

The core team includes landscape architects, engineers, arborists, community outreach specialists, and construction professionals who are also accomplished skateboarders and BMX/mountain biking enthusiasts. The team also includes gender equity, accessibility, and youth programming experts.

Now the city seeks an artist to work alongside that team to create public artwork for the space. Interested artists can learn more at victoria.ca/artopportunities.

The final designs will be developed with input from the community. Construction is expected to be complete in summer 2022. Learn more about the Topaz Park Improvement Plan at victoria.ca.

 

Most Read