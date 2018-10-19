Poet Yvonne Blomer is Victoria’s Poet Laureate from 2015-2018. (Submitted)

Victoria seeks next ‘people’s poet’

Nominations are open for Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate positions

The quest has begun to find Victoria’s next Poet Laureate and Youth Poet Laureate.

The City of Victoria, in partnership with the Greater Victoria Public Library, is looking for nominations for its next poet laureates, as current poets Yvonne Blomer and Agartu Ali end their terms in December.

Victoria’s Poet Laureate, known as the “people’s poet” is an honorary position that was established by city council in December 2006 to serve as a champion for poetry, language and the arts, and to create a legacy through a variety of public poetry events and civic functions. The Poet Laureate also serves as a mentor for the Youth Poet Laureate.

To be considered, candidates must live in the Capital Region and have an established body of work (written or spoken word), and have been recognized for notable contributions in their career. Poets can be nominated or self-nominated.

The Youth Poet Laureate, created in 2013 by the Victoria Youth Council, is tasked with reaching out to vulnerable youth populations and encouraging peer to peer education and inspiration. The role provides the community with access to strong youth voices through new works and by developing a community youth poetry event.

The deadline for applications is Nov. 5.

For more information go to victoria.ca.

 

